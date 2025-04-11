New Shooters: Don't Be a Victim

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

New shooters, especially those on the progressive end of the political spectrum, tend to worry about things that might not be a real threat and ignore the actual dangers in life! American Handgunner Editor Tom McHale joins host Brent T. Wheat to discuss a recent New York Times article about “America’s new gun owners.”

