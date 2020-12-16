Like so many readers of my age I grew up on Skeeter Skelton’s great articles. One that has influenced me unto this day came out in the late ’60s or early ’70s. It showed an exquisite set of one-piece grips on a Colt SAA. Of course I was aware of one-piece grips as they were on virtually every replica Colt revolver coming from Italy. The difference was Skeeter’s were beautiful.

Skeeter mentioned the company in Idaho made his. So, in the spring of 1973 I made a lengthy detour on my travels to visit the outfit. When I explained why I walked through their door, the greeter said, “Sure, we made those for Skeeter but we won’t do it for you.” With the dash of cold water, I left. At the time I’d had a mere three articles published in firearms periodicals. Now I’ve had over 2,000 published and still have never mentioned the company’s name!

Like most things you can’t have, my desire for one-piece Colt SAA grips became a near-obsession. On another trip, I tried a fellow in California. He was a lot friendlier but just didn’t want to mess with making one-piece style single action grips. Therefore, I decided to try my hand at it. At the end of the day, I’d ruined valuable vintage grips from a sample Colt by dropping them on concrete, and my block of wood looked like a chainsaw maniac had been turned loose on it.