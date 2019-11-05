Takeaways

I almost always stop listening to someone the second they start to talk about how well or how poorly a particular pistol might fit their hands. I believe “fit” sits near the bottom of the list regarding any implications on how well one can shoot. Sure, comfort is important. However, most feelings regarding how a gun doesn’t fit one’s hands properly can usually be remedied by practice and becoming more familiar with the particular firearm.



I and all the other shooters in my circle who had the opportunity to handle the anniversary model were quick to point out how well the K9 fit in their hands. Hogue did a magnificent job with their aluminum grip panels on this one, and the weight of the all-steel frame gives the pistol a robust feel. The palm swell? Dare I say, it was perfect for my medium-to-large sized hands. The lip on the basepad of the seven-round mag reliably tucked my pinky onto the pistol grip with each draw.



This gun was built to be reliable, and it chewed up everything we could feed it — from soft shooting 150-gr. action pistol loads to heavy hitting +P defensive loads. No surprises here, really — the design of the Kahr action allows the firing pin block to be placed farther back in the slide making it less susceptible to fouling. In addition to the unique locking and firing systems of the Kahr pistol, Kahr also utilizes a unique self-cleaning extractor which allows fouling to be pushed away as it pivots through a series of relief cuts.



In the accuracy department, Kahr’s K9 did not disappoint. From a sandbag rest at a distance of 10 yards, SIG SAUER’s 115-gr. 365 V-Crown loads posted the best group of 0.869". The gun also liked NOVX +P loads using the 65-gr. Inceptor ARXs. The lightweight metal/polymer matrix of the ARX bullet came screaming out of the K9’s short 3.5" barrel at a blistering 1,600 feet per second (fps) and printed a best group of 1.16". Magtech’s 115-gr. full-metal jacket (FMJ) loads faired about the same in terms of group size.



It’s easy to see the impact the Kahr K9 had on the firearms market. Nowadays, if you spend more than five minutes browsing Instagram, you’ll see a picture of some gun geek’s pocket dump. Somewhere in the picture, odds are they’re rocking a single-stack 9mm for concealed carry.



The anniversary model Kahr K9 is just as accurate and just as reliable as the first K9s produced a quarter century ago, but with the addition of modern accoutrements EDCers crave (tritium sights, front and rear slide serrations, Cerakote finish and slide ports). The limited edition 25th anniversary Kahr K9 respectfully celebrates its past, while its unique action carries it into the future.





