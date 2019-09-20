HANDGUNS OF WWII PART 11

Model 1895 Nagant Revolver

First there was the Model 1895 7.62mm Nagant revolver, and if there was ever a silly excuse for a handgun this was it. By 1895 revolvers of far superior design had been around for decades. Despite that fact, a Belgian named Leon Nagant set about dreaming up an excellent solution to a non-existent problem. Nagant figured out a complex system where the cylinder was cammed forward every time it was rotated so its chambers actually fit over the butt-end of the barrel in order to prevent gas leakage. Therefore, the ammunition also had to be special, with bullets seated deeply in the cartridge case. Then the case mouth had to be crimped inward over the bullet so it too could fit inside the rear of the barrel.



For that reason cases were made especially long, as were the firing pins. They had to reach way forward, because the cylinder moved so far in that direction when the hammer was cocked. All that machining, fitting and special ammunition manufacture allowed the 98 gr. 7.62mm Nagant bullet to be propelled all of about 1,000 feet per second. By 1895 it was well understood a bit of gas leaking through the barrel/cylinder gap meant nothing in practical effect. Indeed the Russians themselves had bought literally tons of .44 caliber top break revolvers from Smith & Wesson in the 1870s that were far better examples of the revolver maker’s art than the Nagant.



By 1895 both Colt and Smith & Wesson made revolvers that automatically dumped all cartridges when opened, as a top-break (S&W) or with a single push of an ejector rod when the cylinder was opened to the side (Colt). The Model 1895 Nagant still loaded through a gate on the frame’s right side as did the famous Colt Peacemaker. But to empty cases on a Nagant Model 1895, an ejector rod system must be rotated to come in line with the chambers. These little gems were made in both single and double action versions. Ordinary soldiers got the single actions and officers got the double actions — at least until the Soviets took over.



The Soviets kept their Nagant revolvers in at least partial service until 1947. In all honesty I’ve fired but a single Nagant revolver from the collection of a friend. It was a double action whose trigger could only be considered horrendous, and the single action pull wasn’t so great either. Using Fiocchi factory loads I popped a surplus U.S. GI steel helmet setting on a fence post from about 20 feet. It barely wobbled and the bullet left but a tiny dent. In 1941 when the Germans invaded, the Soviets must have been truly hard up for firearms if they gave these things to people going into combat.