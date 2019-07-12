Handguns Of WWII Part 1

More Luger Lore

Here’s an interesting conundrum. After World War I the Erfurt arsenal was shut down by the Versailles Treaty and its Luger tooling passed to Simson & Company. However that later firm was Jewish-owned so when the Nazis came to power in the 1930s, the Luger tooling was acquired by Krieghoff. Then that company won the Luftwaffe’s contract for pistols, making some of the finest quality Lugers ever produced.



Not until 1908 did the German Army adopt the Luger as its standard sidearm. Barrel length was 4″, caliber was 9mm Parabellum (called 9mm Luger in the U.S.), finish was blue and grips were checkered walnut. Magazine capacity was eight rounds. By their sights, obviously Lugers were not made for target shooting. The rear is a simple V-notch and the front is an inverted V-blade dovetailed into a barrel stud near the muzzle. At least that feature allows Lugers to be zeroed for windage by drifting the blade in its dovetail. Also elevation can be changed by inserting different heights of front blade. Luger’s have a unique toggle action, unlike most autoloading pistols having separate barrels contained in a slide. Also with their swept-back grip frame, Lugers have better pointing qualities than most other handguns. I learned that as a child when a full size plastic copy of the Luger was my favorite squirt gun!



Even before World War II, the German Heer (Army) decided to drop Lugers as their sidearm. That was in 1938, when the famous Walther P38 was adopted. That said, Lugers stayed in service right to the end of the war in May 1945, although most production ceased for the Heer in 1942. A fact discovered when I was doing some research for this piece is that not all Luger production stopped in 1942. Those being made for the Luftwaffe stayed in production right to the end. Lugers were not dropped because the German military thought them obsolete, but rather because they were slow and expensive to produce.