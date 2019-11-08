Classic Shots From Classic Films
Can Life Imitate Art?
Guns are an integral part of modern cinema. Our enthusiasm for firearms in movies stems from the basic suspension of disbelief intrinsic to the experience. Whether it be robbing banks, getting the girl, righting egregious wrongs or leaping over tall buildings in a single bound, movies allow us to experience extraordinary things without running afoul of social mores or violating the immutable laws of Physics.
Most diehard gun nerds enjoy a good action movie almost as much as we enjoy a relaxing day at the range. Movie minutiae always make for spirited conversation anyplace two or more firearms enthusiasts are gathered. As such, we thought it might be fun to recreate a few of our favorite gun scenes from some of our favorite action movies to see how they played out here in the Real World.
Have A Nice Day
Detectives Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh defined the buddy cop genre in Richard Donner’s 1987 action flick Lethal Weapon. Danny Glover’s Murtaugh was a family man and a seasoned old-school cop close enough to retirement to smell the shuffleboard. Mel Gibson’s Riggs was a suicidal adrenaline junky with nothing to live for beyond a derelict travel trailer and a mutt dog. Their oil-and-water chemistry made the movie an action classic.
As Riggs and Murtaugh are reluctantly getting acquainted, they find themselves together on the police indoor shooting range. Murtaugh uses his ported .357 Magnum Smith & Wesson Model 19 to snap shoot a single hole in the center of his target’s head. Riggs then runs the target out to the limits of the range, raises his Beretta 92F 9mm, and proceeds to shoot eyes and a mouth around Murtaugh’s nose hole. He runs the target back to admire the smiley face, and then says flatly, “Have a nice day.”
Murtaugh, incredulous, asks Riggs if he sleeps with his weapon. Riggs, a former Special Forces sniper per the backstory, answers he would — if he ever slept. For a gun nerd like me this is as cool as it gets.
To recreate the scene, we set a standard silhouette at 15 meters and attempted the identical exercise. A ’Smith Model 66 stands in for the Model 19 wheelgun of the movie, but the Beretta 92F is otherwise spot on. Considering the best group, I can print with the Beretta at this range is around 2", our subsequent happy face turned out more like Salvador Dali’s work than Norman Rockwell. After several iterations we just gave up. With the proper tools, however, the results can be simply splendid.
Using a new CSA45 carbine from Flint River Armory, we produced several nice smiley faces at the same range from a proper rest. The CSA45 is a piston-driven, gas-operated defensive carbine capable of printing single ragged holes at close combat ranges. Taking our time and using the CSA45 we could easily reproduce Mel Gibson’s happy face performance in Lethal Weapon.
I’ll Be Back
The original Terminator was a Cyberdyne Systems Model 101. On the outside is skin, flesh and bad breath but on the inside is a hyperalloy combat chassis, heavily armored and very tough. This was how Kyle Reese, the soldier from the future sent back to protect a young and vulnerable Sarah Connor, described Arnold Schwarzenegger’s humanoid killing machine in the 1984 James Cameron epic The Terminator.
During a career spanning more than 30 films, Schwarzenegger’s depiction of the pitiless cyborg from the future is likely his best work. The Terminator looked bad, sounded weird, and projected a timeless cruelty perfectly channeling Schwarzenegger’s muscle-bound ambience. In one of the cooler scenes in this unimpeachably cool movie, the Terminator pursues his quarry into a classic 1980s disco called Tech Noir. After failing to terminate the girl with a stainless 1911 Long slide equipped with a then-revolutionary onboard laser sight, the Terminator indexes to a concealed full auto Uzi and hoses down the crowded dance club. All of the Uzi work was done one-handed.
We set up a standard silhouette at 15 meters and then proceeded to blast away one-handed with a full auto Uzi. Of 25 rounds fired, we connected with the paper between 14 and 16 times on several tries. The magazine holds 32 rounds but loading 25 lets you get two mags out of a box of ammo. We no doubt would have fared markedly better had we actually been a 600-lb. nuclear-powered mechanical assassin from the future rather than a skinny 50-year-old gun writer who no longer gets enough aerobic exercise.
Number One With A Bullet
John Carpenter made such benchmark films as Halloween, The Fog and the first remake of The Thing. One of my favorite Carpenter films is the dystopian 1981 classic Escape from New York.
The plot line of the movie has Air Force One crashing into Manhattan Island in the not-too-distant future. According to the narrative Manhattan has been walled off and transformed into a maximum-security prison populated with the worst dregs and criminals America can produce.
With time winding down on an international summit which could threaten the fate of the entire planet, Snake Plissken, a former Special Forces soldier played by Kurt Russell and condemned for life for robbing the Federal Reserve bank, is the world’s last hope. Plissken reluctantly agrees to infiltrate the island prison and rescue the President in exchange for a pardon for his past crimes
The Duke of New York, a flamboyantly insane character played by Isaac Hayes, runs the prison from the inside. Snake embarks on his mission armed with a sound suppressed 9mm MAC-10 submachine gun equipped with a telescopic sight as well as a Smith & Wesson Model 67 .38 Special pistol, also sporting an optical sight. In relatively short order Snake is captured and the MAC-10 falls into the hands of The Duke.
At one point the President, played by Donald Pleasence, is secured to a wall, the briefcase containing a tape critical to the success of the summit chained to his wrist. The Duke amuses himself by using the MAC-10 in semi-auto to shoot an outline of bullet holes around the terrified President. In a stroke of luck, The Duke nails the latch on the President’s briefcase and the vital tape falls to the ground where a lunatic named Romero recovers it.
To replicate this shot we arranged a standard silhouette at 20 meters and reclined comfortably with our MAC-10 in the manner of The Duke. Taking our time and likewise shooting semi-auto, we traced the outline of the target through a full magazine. While the MAC-10 submachine gun is hardly known for its accuracy potential, we did a decent job of replicating The Duke’s performance. We might have nicked Mr. Pleasence here and there, but he would have survived.
Art And Life
Guns are as much a part of modern movies as wildly overpriced popcorn and desiccated antique hot dogs. Additionally, strategic product placement actually sells quite a few firearms. I bought a Beretta 92 soon after seeing Lethal Weapon in the theater, and eventually added facsimiles of the Steyr AUG and HK MP5 to my collection at least partially motivated by their performances in Die Hard. Otherwise inexpensive guns with a reliable movie provenance can bring astronomical sums.
Modern advances in digital graphics allow filmmakers to depict just about anything imaginable on the big screen. However, for those of us who do shooting for real, it’s always cringe-worthy to see the infamous bottomless magazine or the six-shooter inexplicably firing nine times without a reload. While Hollywood blockbusters continue to push the envelope of credulity, rest assured the selfless staff here at GUNS Magazine will tirelessly strive to keep moviemakers honest.
Now, pass the popcorn.
