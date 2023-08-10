Zombies Beware

Uncomplicated Design

The truth is, many a homesteader has relied on a 22LR to keep coney stew on the fire, and rid the garden of pests. If called upon to defend the roost, the A22 is up to the job.

The A22 Takedown Rifle is a pretty uncomplicated design. It uses a 10 round rotary magazine that is flush with the bottom of the receiver when loaded. It uses the proven Savage AccuTrigger, and a rapid takedown system.

When I first tried the A22 Takedown, I loaded up several magazines with various types of 22 LR ammo. I mixed the ammo, so I could get an idea of the reliability. Some guns prefer one type of ammo. That is, a gun that can feed target ammo reliably may not do hunting ammo well. Regardless of what I put in it, the A22 Takedown digested it and spat it out.

The A22 Takedown comes with an optics rail that allows the user to align the iron sights, even with an optic mounted. At first I thought this wouldn’t be useful, but it gives the shooter functionality, even with an optics (or battery) failure, without having to change anything. This also aids in sighting in the optic.

I liked the magazines, but I would love to have a little higher capacity. If you are the type of shooter that throws a bunch of loaded magazines into a bag for range day, never considering the fact that things get banged around, this is your product. Conventional mags that stack rounds over a spring and a follower are a little less ammo protective than the rotary types. If you don’t believe me, drop a “stacked” magazine on a hard surface feed lips up. You’ll be lucky rounds don’t pop out. They compress the spring, then smash cartridges against the feed lips. It is still brutal with a rotary mag, but they are certainly more protective. The A22 magazines can really take some abuse.

The tail end of the buttstock opens up to hold 3 magazines. I found I had to be pretty deliberate in yanking them out, but I liked the ability to carry extra rounds.

The magazine catch, which keeps it in the rifle’s mag well, is on the magazine, not the gun. This adds to the rifle’s reliability because a mag catch failure is limited to a single magazine. Swap it out, and move on.