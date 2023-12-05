Winchester Models 1897 and 12

Swat The Blighter!

The pump shotgun nearly got its start across the pond. Alexander Bain, a British gunsmith, received a patent for the first slide-action shotgun in 1847. Only one was made, making the concept a commercial flop. Later on in 1882, Christan Miner Spencer, an American, tried his hand at pumps in the Spencer Arms Company located in Windsor, Conn. Spencer had experience with repeaters as he produced the Spencer rifle, which gained fame as a military-issued Civil War firearm. The U.S. Government purchased some Spencer pumps for use by prison guards. In 1889, the Spencer Arms Company went bankrupt and was sold to the F. Bannerman Manufacturing Company in New York. Some 9,000 were made before they, too, were discontinued.

The cost associated with the complexity of building a pump-action shotgun ultimately was solved by John Browning for Winchester in New Haven, Conn. According to Danny Michael, the Curator of the Cody Firearms Museum, “Pump shotguns represented a new action for both shooters and hunters alike. When we look at the origin of the pump we typically combine Winchester’s Model 1893 and the Model 1897. John Browning designed both and relied on the concept that a sliding forearm would remove a spent shell from the chamber, discard it through an ejection port, and use a tilting breechblock to load a new shell when the forearm was slid forward. When the forearm was returned completely forward the shotgun was ready for discharge. The Model 1897 had a 2 9/16″ chamber, was designed for low compression paper shells, had an external hammer, and held six shells in the tubular magazine that ran nearly the entire length of the barrel. Over 1 million shotguns were sold between 1897 and 1957. Compared to a two-shot side-by-side, the pump was a thoroughly innovative and modern firearm.”

Nothing spurs on innovation than competition and boy did it come fast. Savage Arms introduced their eponymous Model 1904 in the same year and four years later Remington climbed aboard the pump gun train with the release of their Model 1908. Winchester’s dominance was threatened and to maintain their position they needed a firearm to capture the hearts of sportsmen nationwide. They came up with one four years later in 1912.