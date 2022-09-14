Fifty years after his passing, we find more indications Harry Truman was “One Of Us.”

Harry S Truman was president of the United States when I was born — and, yes, I am old. Reading history left me with a lot of respect for the man. From the firearms perspective, I can’t find any indication he ever supported any sort of “gun control,” which is more than can be said for the president he succeeded, Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Indeed, HST was something of a Gun Guy. In 2017, it was written, “Harry S Truman was an avid hunter, shooter and firearms collector, but one firearm held a sweet spot in his heart. It was a London-made guild gun, a percussion 12-gauge side-by-side passed down from his father John Truman. According to Mr. Truman’s cousin, Fred, Truman’s dad fell from his horse onto the shotgun and thereby damaged the hammer. The shotgun is marked by George Goulcher; Goulcher was an expat Brit living in New York who made components used by gunsmiths unable to create their own parts.” This shotgun is on display today at the NRA Museum.

A captain of artillery in the U.S. Army during World War I, Truman saw combat in the Meuse-Argonne in 1918. Returning home as a member of the Reserve, he was allowed to keep the two .45s he had been issued, both Colts: a 1917 revolver and a 1911 semiautomatic pistol. According to Chris Eger, “Remaining in the Army Reserve until 1953, he eventually was promoted to colonel, even writing to Bess Truman of having to requalify with handguns while at summer training.” The .45 auto, donated by Truman himself in 1957, is displayed at the Truman Library.