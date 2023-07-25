Looks Don’t Deceive

But the Walther OSP is a semi-auto only rimfire — and one with Olympic credentials at that. Introduced more than 60 years ago, its Space Age appearance is striking even today. The OSP — along with Italy’s FAS OP 601 Domino — literally defines the term “purpose-built.” It simply looks accurate.

Designed solely for International 25-meter Rapid Fire, it was rendered obsolete when rule changes in 2004 no longer allowed a .22 Short chambering, wraparound grips and super-light trigger pulls. Cartridge-wise, it’s now .22 Long Rifle only.

All of these features, unfortunately, were hallmarks of the premium competition single-action auto OSP.

It suffered the same fate as Smith & Wesson’s more conventional appearing Model 41-1 (reviewed in the GUNS November 2022 issue). But, while the American pistol was never really a factor in going for the gold as only 1,000 were made, the thoroughly racy-looking Walther was a consistent medalist throughout and beyond its 1961-1994 production run. It was replaced by the Walther SSP in .22 LR. Fortunately, our resident rimfire fanatic, John Wightman, just happened to have a minty OSP to loan us.

Featuring a ported, weighted barrel, plus a very low bore axis, the OSP delivers just about the lowest recoil impulse achievable. This translates to a level of rapid-fire controllability required to compete in an exceptionally demanding event.

How demanding? Well, let’s again review the parameters of Rapid-Fire competition:

The course of fire is a doozy, consisting of five shots fired at a series of five 25-meter targets — one-handed of course — under successive time constraints of 8, 6 and 4 seconds. The scoring zone for a “10” incidentally is a scanty 10 cm in diameter — this is 3.9″ for the metrically challenged.

Felt recoil, as you might imagine, is virtually nonexistent, not surprising considering the OSP weighs 45 oz. and has an OAL of 11.8″. The trigger pull on our gun was 2.1 lbs. — about at rock bottom of the allowable pull weight.

The distinctive walnut, textured grips were designed by Switzerland’s Morini Competition Arm .S.A. Not to put too fine a point on it, but fitting your shooting hand to those grips is almost like slipping on a glove.

The sights are equal to the grips and trigger. The rear is fully adjustable and provides a great sight picture along with the front blade which, to be honest, is a bit on the skinny side for those of us used to conventional revolvers and autos!