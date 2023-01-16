View The Marks

The .455 Webley-designed revolver evolved through six different model changes the British refer to as “Marks,” specifically Marks I, II, III, IV, V and VI. Each model is clearly stamped with its “Mark,” and you can just about run into any “Mark.” Among the “Marks” are variations in barrel lengths and stocks, but the overall look and mechanics of the Webley changed little.

The other Webley-type revolver imported in vast quantities is the lighter, smaller version chambered in .38 S&W, commonly referred to as the No. 2, Mark I or Mark II Enfield and the Mark IV .38 Webley.

My old warhorse has a bit of a story, too. It was confiscated from a group of undesirables who roamed the streets of East St. Louis, Illinois. The perps knew the Mark IV was chambered for the .45 ACP, but they didn’t know what a halfmoon clip was. When they loaded a .45 in a chamber, it simply dropped out of sight and was well out of reach of the firing pin.

Being inventive street types though, they came up with a classic zip-gun solution. They wrapped a piece of wire securely around the extractor groove of the rimless ACP case creating a makeshift rim to support the case adequately for firing. And fire they did.

I’ve left the old piece just as it was received. It’s rusty. Doesn’t have any finish, other than what dealers like to refer to as a “nice patina.” The inside of the bore literally looks like the inside of a brick chimney. The lands are fairly sharp though, and it shoots PMC 200- grain, .45 Auto Rim surprisingly well. Overall, I’ve found factory and handloaded .45 Auto Rim more accurate in the Webleys than .45 ACP. If you have an early Mk I, II or III converted to .45 ACP, stick with milder target loads. Many of these earlier guns weren’t proved for nitro powder and full-house jacketed .45 ACP is too hot for them.

Offhand at 15 yards, I can keep six shots in 3″ to 31⁄2″. The groups are pretty well centered, but I tend to string them vertically with the early Webley sight system. The front sight is a thin half-moon. The fixed rear sight is a shallow angled “U” notch with a lot of open space for the slim front sight to wander around in.

The grip angle of the Mark IV is excellent. In fact, all the Webleys I’ve handled sport well-designed grips requiring no fillers to be comfortable. As a result, Webleys point-shoot exceedingly well.