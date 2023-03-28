The Stop Gap 1917s

Not The First

Actually, the 1917 Colt had predecessors. One was the Model 1909 “New Service” Colt chambered in .45 Colt and issued to the Army, Navy and Marine Corps. The Model 1909 was the second 45-caliber handgun adopted in the 20th century by the armed services, and it was produced right up to 1911 when it was replaced by the .45 Auto. The first was the odd-looking .45 Colt 1902 Philippine model based on the 1878 Colt DA with its ridiculous oversized triggerguard.

Most of the production run of 22,000 1909s were shipped to our troops in the Philippines who were fighting insurgents and Moro tribesmen following the conclusion of the Spanish American War Unfortunately, the majority of Model 1909s never returned to our shores, so if you find a big Colt with its butt stamped “U.S. Army Model 1909” or a similar mark for the USN or USMC, you are a very lucky collector indeed.

The Colt and the Smith & Wesson 1917s are the products of two converging factors. The first is the United States entered WWI without enough

Model 1911s to arm the troops. Fortunately for Uncle Sam, both Colt and S&W were already producing their big frame, New Service and Second Model Hand Ejector revolvers in .455 Webley for the British, who also had a handgun supply problem. With little retooling, 1917s began rolling off the production lines chambered for the .45 ACP.

The .45 ACP cartridge is the second factor. To simplify logistics, the government insisted on a revolver chambered for the rimless .45 ACP

cartridge and S&W solved the rimless problem with the invention of the half-moon clip.

The half-moon clip is simply ingenious. It’s a piece stamped out of spring steel retaining three .45 ACP cartridges by clamping in on their extractor grooves. With clips in hand, you can reload a cylinder with just two quick motions. When you need to extract empties, the star extractor kicks those clips and attached empties out with authority. Today, full-moon clips holding six rounds have all but replaced the half moon.