There is something special about a Colt Single Action Army that applies to no other sixgun nor any replica. Allow me to plagiarize myself from my third book:

“Just what is so special about the Single Action Army? A design that had its beginning nearly 175 years ago with the first Sam Colt designed single action. Why is it still around? Why is it still in demand? How can Colt continue to sell this “antiquated” sixgun that carries a retail price tag that is over$1500? I could easily say for those that understand, no explanation is necessary; while for those that do not, no explanation is possible. But I will try.

Pick up a Colt Single Action and one discovers true spiritual sixgun quality. The aesthetic value of the Colt Single Action Army cannot be approached by any other handgun. If your soul, spirit, and heart are not deeply moved by the handling qualities and genuine great looks of the Colt Single Action Army, something is radically wrong. Slowly cock the hammer and listen. As the big hammer moves past the safety notch one hears a distinct “C”; the hammer travels past the half-cock and an audible “O” registers. As the hand pushes against the ratchet on the back of the cylinder, one who listens carefully can hear an “L”; and finally, as the hammer and trigger come together in the firing mode, a definite “T” resounds. Just the operation of the action of a Single Action Army spells C-O-L-T.

Pick up a Colt Single Action Army and let it speak to you. It will tell tales of frontier gunfights, buffalo hunts, Indian fights, trail drives, and stagecoaches. Hold onto it and you will hear the tinkling of a piano from the Longbranch Saloon; smell bacon and beans cooking over a campfire; see across endless miles of prairie grass; feel the wind on your face as the first snow falls in the high country; and taste steak and potatoes and a big slab of apple pie washed down by cups of steaming, hot, black coffee.

Anyone who is not emotionally affected by the graceful lines of the big bore Colt is on dangerous ground and has crossed over the line from enjoying fine handguns as works of art into the drab world of viewing them as working tools like claw hammers and computers. If this has happened, it is time to slow down, quit taking life so seri-ously, and begin to enjoy the finer things once again.

Some may say that the Colt Single Action is outdated and fit for museum dis-play only. They said the same thing about the Peacemaker with the coming of the first truly workable double action revolver; they said it again in 1911 with the birth of the Colt Government Model semi-automatic; it was heard again in 1941 when the Colt was removed from production; and I heard it was ancient and not worthy of my time in the 1950s when I started shooting. I still hear it today and I still ignore it. There’s no doubt the Colt Single Action is an ancient design. So is man.”

