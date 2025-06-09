The "Shooter" D&L Sports MR-30PG

Meet the Man

You should also know D&L’s founder Dave Lauck. Former American Pistolsmith Guild Pistolsmith of the Year, Lauck’s prowess is impressively broad, ranging from single action revolvers, 1911s used by Texas Rangers, an innovative set of sights and dot mounts for DA revolvers and, of course, precision rifles for which Lauck has been a technical consultant for Hunter. Lauck comes naturally to it — descending from gunsmiths who armed the American revolution and helped developed the iconic Kentucky long rifle — and has himself has been quietly behind a number of innovations stretching out over decades.

One is a focus on the accurate AR15 that began years before seemingly everybody had three ARs and a multitool. Lauck’s experience as a rifleman, including both competition and longtime service as SWAT officer filling countersniper, training and other roles, firmly convinced him of the utility of a two-gun system — a very accurate AR which he called the professional perimeter carbine or “PPC” for close-to-intermediate range, and a heavier caliber bolt gun for intermediate to long distances. Together, the pair works from 0-1,000 yards.

Like the PPC, the MR-30PG (Marksman’s Rifle, 30 caliber, Professional Grade) didn’t just pop into being. First, “professional grade” tells you that while successful in competition, it is intended primarily as a static position, one-shot rifle for when human lives are on the line. This drives every feature beginning with the action. Lauck began building custom Remington 700-based rifles in the 1970s and the 700 action was an option on the first MR-PG rifles, largely due to its ubiquity among law enforcement and military shooters.

A longtime competitor, Lauck won the 1990 tactical rifle event at the storied Soldier of Fortune match in Las Vegas and founded the International Tactical Rifleman Championship. Held at several ranges in Wyoming, the ITRC ran from the ’90s to the aughts and was a precursor to PRS competition. Like Col. Jeff Cooper’s storied Leatherslap competitions, it attempted to duplicate real-world conditions to determine what actually works. The demanding stages included handgun, carbine and rifle, multi-mile hikes and firing from moving vehicles including aircraft and boats, an amount of awesome for which I personally am not yet prepared.

As expected, there was equipment failure which turned Lauck from using the 700 action to a modified version of the match-bred Nesika Bay action incorporating his suggested improvements to the extractor and ejector. These have since been incorporated into his own signature action, which has a one-piece bolt body/handle stem, fixed ejector and controlled feed. The fixed ejector is so the shooter can decide whether they want the casing flung clear or dropped back into the action when cycled.

Long favored by those who pursue dangerous game, controlled feed actions keep the ascending cartridge completely under the control of the extractor throughout the feed cycle. Think M1911, where a cartridge slides up the breech face directly under the extractor hook, as opposed to the push-feed AR extractor that snaps over the case rim as the bolt closes on a chambered cartridge. More compact than the traditional full-length Mauser claw extractor, Lauck’s is neatly held in place by a t-slot and though it can be driven home onto a cartridge dropped into the chamber in an emergency, it should not be absent exigent circumstances. A helpful warning to this effect is marked on the barrel.

The enhanced Accuracy International magazines are held in place by a downward pivoting mag release on either side of the trigger guard reminiscent of the HK USP and equipped with a knurled lock screw to avoid intermittently dropping a mag. Slots on either side of the magazine well show at a glance whether there’s one in the gun. The safety on the test gun is located inside the trigger guard but can also be on the top of the stock. The pinned-in Triggertech Diamond trigger assembly breaks at an unbelievably crisp 1 lb., 7.3 oz. on my Lyman digital scale.