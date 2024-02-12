The Searcher

.44 Special Family Tree

Back when it became painfully apparent I would not find a 4-inch 1950 Target, I began to look for another 4-inch S&W .44 Special. The 1950 Target Model was also known as the 4th Model Hand Ejector, and was produced from 1950 to 1957 when it became known as the Model 24. It was removed from production in 1966 with a total of 5,050 being manufactured. It then returned for a special run in 1983 with both 4- and 6.5-inch versions offered for a total of 7,500 of the new big-bore sixguns. The predecessor of the 1950 Target Model was the 3rd Model Hand Ejector, or the 1926 Model. Since there was a 3rd Model and a 4th Model, one might reasonably expect both a 1st and 2nd Model.

The first .44 Special sixgun arrived late in 1907 with the Model of 1908, the .44 Hand Ejector First Model, the New Century, or as it is lovingly known among .44 Special devotees, the Triple-Lock. This beautifully crafted sixgun became the first of what would eventually be called N-frames, and Triple-Lock comes from the fact that the cylinder locked in three places — at the rear, at the front of the ejector rod, and with an exquisitely machined third lock at the front of the frame. This first S&W to feature an enclosed ejector rod housing originally sold for $21.

After producing slightly more than 15,000 New Centuries, S&W determined they were too expensive, and in 1915 dropped both the third locking feature and the enclosed ejector rod and brought forth the Second Model. This newer sixgun sold for only $19, so for the grand sum of $2 we lost what could easily be argued for as the finest double action sixgun ever made.

The big-bore .44 Special Triple-Lock was very popular with peace officers, especially those in the Southwest and along our southern border. The pre-World War II Smith & Wessons are usually referred to as having “long actions,” which are particularly good for shooting double action style. By the end of World War I, they were gone and a new group of peace officers and sixgunners came along to demand a return to the Triple-Lock, or at least an enclosed ejector rod housing.

S&W did not feel the demand warranted such a return until Wolf & Klar of Fort Worth, Texas, placed an order for 3,500 .44 Specials with enclosed ejector rod housings. Only 1,000 of the new 1926 Models were ever shipped to Wolf & Klar and from 1926 to 1940 as far as the S&W catalog was concerned, the Third Model did not exist and could only be special ordered. In spite of this, nearly 5,000 were made before the start of World War II.

For 45 years I had looked for an original 4-inch .44 Special S&W. I do not know which was worse, not being able to find 4-inch Target Models, or finding unaffordable Model 1926 guns with four-figure price tags. It did not look like I would ever own an affordable Third Model Hand Ejector in excellent shape or even good shooting condition.