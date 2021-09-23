The Ruger Vaquero

Times Change

In the 1980s baby boomers were flocking to cowboy action shooting to compete in cowboy-tactical matches set in miniature western towns while dressed like cowboys, gamblers and saloon girls — and they loved every minute of it. Like a wildfire, clubs sprang up across the country and around the world as shooters embraced their inner John Wayne. The problem? The selection of pistols at the time was limited to the authentic Colt Single Action Army, Italian copies or the Ruger Blackhawk.

Real Colt Single Action Army revolvers are expensive. Some Italian guns were poor copies, low quality and made of soft metals that didn’t hold up to the rigors of CAS. The Ruger Blackhawk was a thing of beauty and built like a tank but didn’t have the classic profile many shooters craved. And, since the Blackhawk had adjustable target sights, its use was limited to just a few shooting categories.

With the sport of CAS growing, and shooters buying pistols in pairs, Ruger decided to offer a Blackhawk with fixed sights and a traditional Colt-like profile, renaming it the Vaquero. It was an instant hit.

While the Vaquero was Colt-like in appearance, the internal workings were pure Ruger and stood up to severe use and abuse. Plus, a change was made to ease loading. On almost all traditional single-action revolvers the hammer must be drawn back to the loading notch to allow the cylinder to turn for loading/unloading. The Vaquero was designed with a free-spin feature activated when the loading gate was opened. Having seen shooters lose their thumb-hold on the hammer on a Colt SAA while loading, I consider this a valuable safety feature.

But, the original Vaquero had its detractors. The company lawyers must have been on the design team as a warning about the dangers of shooting firearms was roll-stamped on the left side of the barrel. Some people complained the heavy-duty revolver had a less-balanced feel than a real Colt and some details frustrated the traditionalists. Ruger was listening.

In 2005 the company introduced the Ruger New Vaquero. The re-vamped Vaquero addressed most of the complaints from the traditionalists.

• The ugly barrel roll-stamp warning was hidden under the barrel.

• The cylinder bevel was increased to reduce holster wear and speed re-holstering.

• The ejector rod head changed to a traditional crescent shape.

• The cylinder diameter and frame were scaled down to the dimensions of the original 1955 Blackhawk, making it almost the same as a Colt.

• The grip frame was reduced to the original pre-XR-3 frame dimensions and black-checkered hard-rubber-like grips were offered.