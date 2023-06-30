The No. 5 Single Action

Call it nostalgia, traditionalism or even sentimentalism, maybe throw in some hero worship. Whatever you choose to call it, I have a special feeling handling the special sixguns once belonging to special people. It is one thing to go to a museum and see so many firearms belonging to so many famous people as one finds at the Buffalo Bill Historical Center and Winchester Museum in Cody, Wyoming, however a much different feeling occurs when actually handling well known firearms.

Probably the most soul-stirring experience when it comes to special sixguns was to not only handle all of Elmer Keith’s sixguns, but to actually unload his old .45 Colt after he went Home, and there is no way to describe the feeling experienced when actually being privileged to handle his No. 5 referred to in his many articles. There’s a specific reason for this custom Colt Single Action being called the No. 5. In his monumental book, Sixguns, he relates a visit to his ranch in the 1920s by one Harold Croft of Philadelphia and how he brought a “whole suitcase full of sixguns” when he came to visit. Four of those sixguns were custom Croft Featherweight .45s written up in the September 1928 issue of The American Rifleman. Those four sixguns, all lightweights as Crofts specialized in lightened versions of Colt Single Actions, were numbered One through Four.

Croft was not a gunsmith but rather used top gunsmiths of the time to carry out his ideas. Those gunsmiths were R.F. Sedgley and Neal Houchins. All four models featured lightened frames and loading gates, cut out recoil shields, and no ejector rod housings. All, of course, were chambered in .45 Colt and all featured adjustable sights. No. 1 was a Single Action with a flattop frame and a special cylinder release catch. The other three all started as Bisley Models with altered grip frames. No. 4 had been an original Flattop Target Bisley and, being such a special sixgun, was fully engraved.