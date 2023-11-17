The Hower 12-Shot .357/.50

Last Summer I drove the two-hour drive from Oklahoma to Kansas to visit my independent 91-year-old dad. With him in tow we arrived at my aunt and uncle’s farm for a visit and some serious can-homicide. It was here I learned from Uncle Mike he had a friend who had made his own 12-shot .357 Maximum revolver. He asked if I would be interested in a drive to see his friend’s pistol. My answer was quick and to the point, “Let’s go.”

One call to his friend and a short drive later, we arrived at Kenneth and Carolea Hower’s farm and home. After a brief introduction we were invited to come in. When I entered the kitchen my eyes snapped to the red cloth on the table. Resting on the red cloth was the biggest revolver I had ever seen.

I’m an avid shooter, collector and have spent all my adult life as a cop — but I’ve never seen such a beautiful, huge revolver. I asked and received permission to pick up the break-top single-action mammoth, and Kenneth began to tell me about his creation. I broke it open and marveled at his craftsmanship as he spoke. I noticed — and was told — you cocked the hammer, exposing the barrel selection lever, also acting to transfer the hammer strike to the upper or lower firing pin. It was all simply marvelous.