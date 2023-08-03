The Guns Of Ukraine

Comrade Kalashnikov’s Killer

Mikhail Timofeyevich Kalashnikov was supposedly an uneducated peasant who first imagined his eponymous assault rifle while in a hospital in 1941 after having had his T34 tank shot out from under him by the Wehrmacht during the Battle of Bryansk. According to legend, the youthful Soviet tanker had seen how his fellows suffered against the German Blitzkrieg armed with bolt-action Mosin-Nagant rifles and PPSh submachine guns. He therefore scrawled out the design for his gas-operated assault rifle as a tool to help defend the Motherland against the Nazis. The tale reads like a movie script. In fact, it sounds a wee bit too scripted.

Reality is most modern mechanical contrivances are designed by committees of some sort, and the Germans had fielded a crackerjack new assault rifle of their own around the same time Kalashnikov supposedly had his near-religious epiphany. Regardless, the gun bearing his name went on to shape the affairs of men in ways more profound than most anything save the cellular telephone. The outline of the AK rifle even made it onto the national flag of Mozambique.

The Kalashnikov rifle went through several evolutionary iterations. Early versions were all chambered for the 7.62x39mm M43 intermediate round. What the media calls an AK-47 is actually an AKM. What we call the Type 2 AK-47 would have actually been the AK-49 to the Soviets. Tedious semantics notwithstanding, the gun began as a failed stamped-receiver design evolving into a milled-receiver rifle in 1951. This weapon eventually became the stamped-receiver AKM in 1959. This was the definitive model produced by the tens of millions around the globe during the Cold War.

In 1974, Comrade Kalashnikov, then 55 years old, redesigned his ubiquitous assault rifle to accommodate the radical new 5.45x39mm round. This weird little cartridge sported an unnaturally long bullet with a curious air pocket underneath the jacket in the front. This placed the center of gravity well to the rear and created vicious wounds as a result of the round’s tendency to destabilize in flesh. It was the Soviets’ answer to the 5.56x45mm NATO.

The resulting AK-74 differed from the previous AKM in several interesting ways. The AK-74 retained the time-proven stamped receiver along with its rugged long-stroke gas piston-operated action and clunky ranch gate safety selector. While there were a few esoteric tweaks to the design, the most obvious departure was the bulbous muzzle brake mounted on the snout. This inspired contrivance redirected muzzle blast out the sides and back, very effectively counteracting recoil while also reliably clearing the sinuses of anyone unfortunate enough to be standing alongside the rifle when it was fired.

The AK-74 is a personal favorite. The weapon runs like a souped-up .22 yet still hits hard downrange. The long skinny bullet has plenty of reach by assault rifle standards. It is also lightweight and easy to carry in bulk. Magazines have to be rocked in and out, but a zillion unwashed terrorists have figured it out easily enough.

The latest version of the AK-74 is the AK-74M. This weapon features synthetic furniture and feeds from a 30-round polymer magazine. It renders reliable service in the trenches in Ukraine as I type these words.