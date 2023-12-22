The FN SCAR-L

The Weapon

CAR) has got to be the coolest gun name since John Moses Browning wore diapers (which is a theoretical construct — all serious gun guys know, like Kim Jong Il, JMB was so awesome he did not pee or poop.) Originally developed by FN Herstal in 2004 as the result of a request by the U.S. Special Operations Command for a truly modular assault rifle, the SCAR is a superb modern combat weapon. Both the SCAR-L and the SCAR-H are built around common non-interchangeable aluminum receivers. There is a conversion kit allowing the SCAR-H to run 5.56x45mm though the SCAR-L chassis is too small to accommodate the larger round.

Swapping out barrels is a straightforward process. By exchanging tubes, the basic SCAR receiver can become a sniper weapon, an assault rifle or a stubby close quarters carbine. The SCAR will fire .300BLK with the appropriate conversion parts. FN originally designed conversions for the Combloc M43 7.62x39mm as well as the 6.8x43mm SPC, though these two kits have not seen widespread use.

The SCAR family of rifles operates via a gas-operated, short-stroke, piston-driven action not fundamentally dissimilar to that of the M-1 carbine. This design keeps crud and fouling out of the receiver and offers superb reliability in austere environments. Using their experience building most of the Free World’s machineguns, FN’s materials science and engineering are without peer.

The SCAR features a full-length Picatinny rail up top for optics and ample railed real estate for accessories. The magazine catch and fire selector are bilateral, while the bolt release is left side only. The charging handle is readily reversible at the user level. The SCAR-L feeds from standard NATO STANAG magazines, while the SCAR-H uses a proprietary FN box.

In early rifles, the charging handle was rigidly affixed to the bolt carrier and reciprocated with the action. This made it easy to manipulate the action should things get sticky. However, it was also easy to rap your knuckles on bulky optics when charging the rifle and it sometimes got in the way when the shooter was contorted in weird field-expedient firing positions. The latest versions include a redesigned non-reciprocating charging handle. The guns come with both horizontal and angled charging knobs. The rifle will run fine with both installed if desired.

The SCAR buttstock is adjustable for length of pull and comb height. It also folds to the right side. The stock interface is angled so the rifle can still be fired with the stock folded. This is arguably the most adaptable buttstock I have ever seen on a combat rifle. There are five different sling attachment points. In a pinch this thing could probably e-file your income taxes.

The SCAR comes with a superb set of folding backup iron sights. The front sight is fixed to the gas block and adjustable for zero. The rear sight is removable and allows the operator to dial in bullet drop and windage. The gas system is adjustable for fouling without tools.