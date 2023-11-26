The Classiest Of Classics

A Few Favorites

A K-Framed S&W revolver (a K-Frame is S&W’s mid-frame size) in .38 Spl. or .357 Mag. is usually in the gun box when I head out to the range. For the last couple of years, I’ve been shooting a 6″-barreled S&W M68, which was a limited production .38 Spl. made for the Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol. My goal with the Model 68 was earning the NRA Distinguished Revolver Medal, which I was awarded late last year. This M68, purchased years ago at the LAPD Revolver Club, was a sentimental choice, grouping tightly with the required 158-grain lead ammo. I still shoot it weekly when I can and it’s become my go-to target revolver.

I’m also partial to the Military & Police (later renamed the Model 10 in 1957), especially the 3″–5″ barrel lengths. The M&P was the basis for many of the great revolvers S&W produced beginning in the 20th century. These old-timers, made before World War II, are slick and fun to shoot. Most any ancient Smith .38 built 90 years ago will hold its own accuracy-wise against a polymer pistol produced today.

The downside to shooting the pre-model-marked revolvers made before 1957 is not being able to use +P ammo in them. S&W recommends against shooting the pre-1957 guns with the jacketed +P duty-type ammo common today. I like the classic .38 factory 148-grain lead wadcutter load or 158-grain round nose moving along at standard velocity for almost all my range work. They’re easier on me as well as the gun during sometimes-long training sessions. The upside, besides light recoil to these standard loads, is the excellent accuracy you’ll get.

I carried a 3″ heavy-barreled .38 M10 as an off-duty gun toward the end of my police career, well after autos were authorized by my department. I never felt the need for an auto on the ride home after my tour of duty. The 3″ M10 is considered one of the great classic carry guns by S&W addicts. For a while in the 1980’s the .357 version (Model 13) was standard issue to FBI agents. Finding a minty one is becoming difficult and expensive; those that don’t end up in a collection become cherished concealed carry weapons.

Another M&P that I enjoy is the 5″ barreled M10. Easier to shoot well than the shorter (and more common) 4″, it carries and balances better than a 6″. Gun writer Skeeter Skelton considered a 5″ barrel ideal for a revolver carried as well as shot extensively. I think he was right about that. Skelton had several S&W 5″ N-Frame .357’s (the N-Frame is S&W’s larger frame, only superseded in size by the newer X-Frame) over his lifetime and considered it his favorite do-everything revolver. Fitted with a set of Herrett’s Roper-style stocks in fancy walnut, a 5″ Model 27 .357 Mag. is a fine revolver and can do just about anything you’d ask of a handgun, except deep concealment.

Personally I prefer the 6″ barrel length on the big N-Frames only because I use mine for hunting, usually from a stationary position. But if I was allowed only one handgun (perish the thought), a 5″ blued M27-2 would be a top contender for my lone pistola.