The 7x57mm Mauser

Specs

The 7mm is the bore diameter while the case length is 57mm. 7mm is equivalent in inches to 0.27559. Groove diameter of German-made rifles was generally a bit over 7.2mm, measuring 0.285″. Currently, most 7mm rifles are made with a bore diameter of 0.276″ and groove/bullet diameter of 0.284″.

It was as a sporting cartridge the 7×57 would have its most enduring influence. English hunters and gunmakers liked the cartridge for their “light” rifle, but were not about to recognize the metric system. Instead, they called it the .275, sometimes the .276. Prestigious gunmakers such as Holland & Holland and Rigby turned out handsome light rifles in .275 on imported Mauser actions.

One such hunter was W.D.M. Bell, a Scot who hunted extensively in Africa early in the 20th century. Bell amassed considerable wealth shooting elephants for ivory. Most of his shooting was with a .275 Rigby-Mauser and he used the original military load, an 11.2 gram (173-grain) round-nose solid, saying his barrel had never been “polluted” by a soft-nose bullet.

Bell liked the compact size of the 7×57 cartridge, which allowed more cartridges to be carried. He also liked the short bolt throw for greater reloading speed. His main reason, though, was reliability. He wrote, “I have used almost every kind of rifle; the only one which never let me down was a .276 with German (DWM) ammunition. I never had a single hang-fire even. Nor a stuck case, nor a split one, nor a blowback, nor a misfire. All of these I had with other rifles.”

In the first decade of the 20th century, the 7×57 spurred development of other 7mm cartridges in Europe. Holland & Holland came out with the .275 H&H Magnum. Sir Charles Ross of Scotland designed the Ross rifle and .280 Ross cartridge, made in Canada but popular in Europe. Other examples were the 7×64 Brenneke and the 7mm Von Hoffe Super Express.

In the U.S., the 7×57 had a brief vogue in the 1920s when many Mausers used in the Mexican fighting were sold as surplus in the southern states. The 7mm caliber started catching on after the war, often based on the .300 H&H case. Weatherby introduced the 7mm Weatherby Magnum in the 1940s on the same shortened .300 H&H case as the .257 and .270 Wby.

The 7×61 Sharpe & Hart appeared in the early 1950s. I’ve only known one shooter who had a 7×61. Whenever I met him, he was either praising the cartridge (meaning he had obtained a supply of 7×61 cases) or saying he was going to rechamber to 7mm Rem Magnum (meaning he couldn’t find 7×61 cases). Last I heard it was still a 7×61.

Another U.S. 7mm introduced in the 1950s was the .280 Rem. in a case similar to the .30-’06 and .270 Win. The fireworks came in 1962 when Remington brought out the 7mm Rem. Mag. Many American shooters wanted a magnum but — although they would never admit it — found recoil of .30-cal magnums a bit much.

Remington’s new cartridge had the magic word “Magnum” but with recoil not much more than the familiar .30-’06. The hot setup was a Remington 700 BDL in 7mm Rem Mag with a 3-9x variable Redfield. If you were lucky enough to get one, you kept it constantly in sight lest it be stolen.