There was a time when I would pattern numerous brands of buckshot through a shotgun to find the buckshot load a particular shotgun liked. To save time and ammo, I now go with two proven performers that seem to work great in all shotguns — Federal 00 buckshot with FLITECONTROL wad and Hornady Critical Defense 00 buckshot with Versatite wad.

With these two loads, instead of starting at five yards and working my way back, I normally start at 20 yards — they really do pattern this tightly.

For my purposes, I consider the shotgun/load has reached its maximum potential when all nine 00 buckshot pellets won’t stay inside the “C” zone of an IPSC target — roughly 18″ high by 9″ wide.

At 25 yards, the Hornady load kept all pellets inside the “A” zone and kept them all within the “C” zone out to 35 yards.

All pellets from the Federal were inside the “A” zone at 25 yards and did not drop a pellet outside of the “C” zone until I reached 40 yards, proving the old myth buckshot opens up 1″ per yard is just that — a myth.

Switching over to slugs, I once again went with Federal and Hornady. The Federal load was their 1-oz. TruBall Rifled Slug. I was curious how the Hornady Superformance Shotgun slugs would perform, as they were designed for shotguns with rifled barrels.

I went back to 75 yards with the Federal slug and achieved five-round groups just over 6’ fired from braced kneeling.

Three rounds of Hornady Superformance slugs went into about 3″ at the same distance but, as mentioned above, since they are designed for rifled barrels, two of the five rounds keyholed from the smooth bore, opening the group up to 6½”.

While neither of the slug loads was as precise as a carbine, I didn’t expect them to be, but both loads maintain minute-of-bad-guy accuracy.