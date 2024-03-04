Smith & Wesson Model HEG .45 Colt

End Of An Era

First stainless-steel began to appear with the .44 Magnum Model 629. The old ways were disappearing. Then came heavy, full-underlug barrels and the old ways faded even more. Finally came round butted grip frames on all Smith & Wesson sixguns and the old ways were gone!

Yes, I realize that I am highly biased and opinionated when it comes to what a double action revolver should look like, and I definitely believe in standard barrels, square butts, and Bright Blue finishes. I will not argue with you if you prefer the new ways nor will I change my mind about the old ways.

When I visit gun shops, or walk the aisles of gun shows, I seldom give newly manufactured sixguns a second look. Instead, I’m looking for the sixguns of the old ways. Yes, I realize that today we are privileged to have what are probably the best built sixguns ever offered. Certainly they are the strongest and most accurate. It is simply that they do not stir the depths of my soul like the sixguns of the old ways. And at my age my soul and spirit need and deserve of great deal of stirring.

The wise man said, “you can never go home again.” If you have ever visited places of your childhood you understand exactly what he meant. We can’t go back. Everything changes. But once in awhile, just once in awhile mind you, something happens to open a portal to the past and it is our great loss if we don’t go through.

Smith & Wesson has been opening a lot of portals to the past lately with special sixguns offered by the Performance Center. In 2001 they reached all the way back to 1870 to bring out the Schofield Model 2000. In 2002 they moved ahead to 1908 to return us to the First Model Hand Ejector.

My soul has been stirred and my spirit is soaring with the advent of the 45 HEG from the Performance Center. HEG stands for Hand Ejector Gold and under the grand numbering system of S&W revolvers this is Model 25-10. In this the age of endless heavy-barreled, round-butted, stainless-steel revolvers, suddenly we have something that is almost completely different.