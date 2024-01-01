Second Chance Shotgun

Takedown

To disassemble the 500, make sure it’s clear then loosen the nut beneath the barrel, pull the barrel forward and out of the receiver. There’s only one dimpled pin going all the way through the receiver, the one holding the trigger assembly in place. The other round items are pivot points for internal parts. Drive out the trigger housing pin, then remove the housing by tilting it down at the rear. Forcing it out otherwise is likely to break part of the plastic housing and give you the opportunity to find a replacement on eBay.

The cartridge stop and interrupter ride in slots on either side of the receiver and they’ll probably fall out after the trigger housing is removed. If not, gently lift them out. The ends of the twin action-bars on the back of the pump fit into notches in the sides of the bolt slide. This sits beneath the bolt and forces the pivoting bolt lock (pinned in place within in the bolt) up into the locking slot in the barrel.

Like an AR, the bolt locks to the barrel, not the aluminum receiver. The slide runs in a set of captured grooves with clearance for removal at the rear part of its travel. Move the pump back until the slide lines up with this area and lift it out, then squeeze in the legs of the elevator to free the studs on either end. The pump comes forward off the mag tube. The bolt can then be removed from the front of the receiver and the spring steel ejector unscrewed through the ejection port.

Unscrew the mag tube — probably with a strap wrench — to remove the spring and follower. Do not clamp the tube in a vise, as it risks crimping the tube. The spring will make a sideways break for freedom as soon as the tube comes out and the follower may join it.

Restoring the action parts is basic remedial work — detailed disassembly followed by bead-blasting. A bead blaster and air compressor stout enough to run it can be a heavy investment, so having it done professionally or purchasing new replacement parts might be more cost-effective.