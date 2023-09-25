Russia's Gas-Sealing Nagant

Remarkable Design

The double action Nagant is a solid frame revolver with a seven shot cylinder that does not swing out to load or eject cases. It’s loaded through a loading gate and the empty cases are ejected by an ejector rod. In that regard, the Nagant is somewhat of a blend between a classic double action and a classic single action revolver.

The cylinder incorporates a central spring loaded bushing that permits the cylinder to move forward and backward. The bushing is secured in place by a solid arbor that passes through the front of the frame, through the middle of the bushing and is locked in place by the pivoting barrel and ejector rod.

The cylinder is rotated by a conventional looking hand and ratchet system. As the trigger is pressed and the hammer is approximately half way back, the cylinder has turned one seventh of a revolution. At that moment, the cylinder bolt snaps into place at 6 o’clock and the edge of the loading gate catch engages a notch in the cylinder edge at 1 o’clock.

The cylinder is now solidly locked against any further rotation and can only move forward. The hand keeps pressing against the ratchet as the hammer continues rearward. The cylinder now moves forward positioning the mouth of the Nagant cartridge inside the throat of the barrel and sealing off the breech end of the barrel.

With the cartridge moving forward, what maintains the base of the case in contact with the breech face? Here’s where the Nagants were ingenious.

They designed a breech block that is moved forward against the base of the case by a vertically sliding breech bolt that is moved into battery by the trigger arm.

That’s why the Nagant has such a long, odd looking firing pin. The firing pin has to extend through the frame and then through the extended breech block to impact the primer.

After the shot has been fired and the trigger released, the breech block is retracted, the cylinder is moved back into position by the compressed bushing spring, and the cycle is ready to begin again.