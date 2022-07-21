Cap And Ball Redux

By the 1970s, black powder shooting had become a renaissance of sorts and Bill Ruger did not miss this. The replica percussion pistols of the time were not always of the best quality and strength so Ruger set out to produce a high quality cap-and-ball sixgun. The result was the Ruger Old Army that carried on where the Colt Dragoons left off. However, at least in my mind, Bill made two mistakes. I am one of those who found very little help with the Super Blackhawk Grip frame with the square-backed trigger guard pounding the knuckle of the middle finger of my shooting hand with every shot. The same grip frame on the much milder shooting Colt Dragoon suited me just fine. I am of the opinion Bill Ruger should have equipped his original Old Army with the Dragoon/Super Blackhawk grip frame and he should also have called it the Ruger Old Army Dragoon.

The Super Blackhawk grip frame in brass was offered as an option on the Ruger Old Army and my most-used Old Army — which is a true match-winning pistol — has been so equipped. Ruger wisely fitted his Old Army with excellent adjustable sights offering both blue and stainless steel versions. Two of my other Ruger Old Army sixguns, one blue and one stainless steel, have been equipped with Super Blackhawk grip frames. One blued and one stainless-steel-style nickel-plated, for my hand they work just fine.

With the arrival of the great popularity of Cowboy Action Shooting, Ruger furnished fixed-sighted models of the Old Army with 7-½” versions in both blue and stainless as well as 5-½” stainless steel sixguns. I used a pair of the latter in competition for Cowboy Action Shooting, while I used the Dragoon-gripped longer-barreled adjustable-sighted models for competing in black powder matches.

Ruger’s Old Army was a completely modernized version of the old-style cap-and-ball sixguns in several ways. The chamber of the old Army is tapered to provide a very tight seal and help prevent a double discharge but it is still a good idea to use a wad or top off each chamber with a black powder lube. I make my own with beeswax mixed with mutton tallow. This not only helps prevent a second chamber from igniting but perhaps even more importantly, helps to keep the bore clean. The Ruger Old Army takes a larger diameter bullet than the standard 0.451″ or 0.454″ size of Colt or Remington be they original or replica, working best with a 0.457″ round ball or conical bullet.

The conical bullets give excellent accuracy in my 7-½” Old Army. Using a 225-grain conical over 35 grains by volume of Pyrodex P results in a muzzle velocity of 870 fps with six shots in 1″ at 25 yards. Energy-wise, this makes the Old Army the equivalent of .45 ACP Hardball. This accuracy, of course, is aided by the excellent adjustable sights on the Old Army. Using 40 grains of Pyrodex P or Triple-7 FFFg resulted in muzzle velocities are well over 1,000 fps with a 0.457″ round ball with excellent accuracy. Now we have surpassed .45 ACP Hardball and are in the +P range using a percussion sixgun with black powder.