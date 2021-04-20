Roots

The Model 99 and our first .300 appeared concurrently 28 years after Arthur W. Savage, then 35, invented the Savage No. 1, a hammerless lever-action cycled with the little finger. A spool magazine held eight cartridges. A musket-style stock cradled a 29″ barrel. Savage submitted his repeater to ordnance trials but it lost to the Krag-Jorgensen bolt gun, which became the official U.S. service arm in 1892.

However, convinced of the merits of his rifle, Savage reconfigured it for sportsmen. He reduced magazine capacity to five for a trimmer profile and opened the lever for three fingers. Patents in 1893 described a prototype rifle in .32-20. On April 5, 1894, he formed the Savage Repeating Arms Company in Utica, New York. The next year, Marlin Firearms Company supplied tooling and built the first Model 1895 Savage rifles, bored for the new .303 Savage. Its .308-diameter 190-grain bullets flew as fast as lighter bullets from early .30 W.C.F. loads and so hit harder. A hunter in British Columbia claimed 18 kills using a box of 20 cartridges, with two grizzlies in the count.

The 1895 was catalogued with 20″, 26″ and 30″ barrels in .303 only. About 6,000 rifles were built between 1895 and 1899, when Savage modified the action. The new Model 1899 appeared in .30 W.C.F. a year later. So similar was the new rifle to its predecessor for $5 Savage would fit the earlier version with a new bolt, hammer, sear and hammer indicator. In 1903 the .25-35, .32-40 and .38-55 filled out the cartridge roster. All were dropped in 1919.

Savage’s first catalog, circa 1900, listed the Model 1899 for $20. They appeared with barrels of 20″ to 28″. Barrel contours had letter designations — A for round, B for octagonal, C for half-octagonal. The 1899-F saddle-ring carbine was a hit. The CD Deluxe and H Featherweight arrived in 1905.