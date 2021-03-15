Focus

The Performance center designed and developed this lightweight (4.7-lb.) rimfire rifle for competitive shooting and small-game hunting. A reduction in weight is achieved through the slim, ergonomic stocks and carbon fiber wrapped barrels.

The rifle’s 20″ carbon fiber barrel has a 1:15″ twist rate. The muzzle has 1/2-28 threads and is fitted with a custom Performance Center muzzle brake. Unlike any muzzle brake I can remember, it has five diagonal flutes. Four holes are drilled into each of the flutes. The brake is easily removed allowing the use of a suppressor or other muzzle device of your choice.

An integral Picatinny rail on top of the receiver affords secure mounting of optics. A large bolt handle provides easy manipulation, and the bolt itself is stainless steel.

Because the stock is laminated it shows some interesting patterns in the wood. The pistol grip area and the grasping area of the forend are checkered for a sure hold. The bottom of the forend is flat and it provides a very stable surface whether shooting off bags, a bench or a ruck.

An excellent feature are inlets machined on either side of the stock in the area of the safety. This makes manipulating the crossbolt safety to either the fire or safe position easy.

The bolt will bolt hold-open on the last shot when using factory Performance Center magazines but the bolt will not hold open when Ruger 10/22 mags are used. I really like this feature on a rimfire rifle if one is not counting their shots — this helps prevent dropping the hammer on an empty chamber that can result in a peened chamber. A manual bolt hold-open is present and the magazine release is the lever-type as used on the Ruger 10/22.