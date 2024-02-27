SSK-50 Contender

To Have And Hold

Once the novelty wore off, shooters soon embraced the accuracy, manufacturing quality and versatility of this ground-breaking design. Not only did owning a single frame offer a soon-to-be almost limitless palette of optional barrels, the Contender proved itself in the hunting and target fields. Plus, the company was a relatively small, independently owned “family”-style business offering personal customer service and genuine attention to detail in manufacturing. Thompson/Center Contender owners were more like an extended family to the company than simply owners of their products.

Early Contenders were often hard to open, though. The drill is to grasp the tang under the trigger guard and squeeze, unlocking the lug and the barrel would drop and open. But at times, it’s recalcitrant and one method shooters use is to strike the fingers holding the tang with the palm of the off-hand. The added bit of punch opens the action easily.

Taking note of this, TC introduced an improved version of the Gen-1 frame, which came to be called the “Easy Open” receiver. Shooters rejoiced and the popularity of the brand continued. Before the company eventually sold to S&W in 2007, it was offering dozens of chamberings in many barrel configurations from heavy 14″ hunting and target styles to lighter, shorter models for easier field carry. I actually have an early 6.5″ barrel in .45 ACP — great fun for accuracy-testing loads.

It was this sort of versatility that kept the Contender notion afloat, and eventually led to a Gen-2 version of the original and the Encore, a sort of beefed-up Contender frame with significant design changes. The Encore is able to handle virtually any centerfire rifle cartridge you can imagine, up to and including some of the big bore “African” rounds. My own Encore, with a .308 barrel, is easy to shoot, unfailingly accurate and as versatile as the original parent Contender model. Both the Contender and the Encore were offered as rifles, carbines, muzzle loaders and many handgun configurations.

But all was not well after the sale to S&W. Cue dark, ominous music in the background.