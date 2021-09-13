Slick Actions

Modern Cowpokes

One of the great benefits of Cowboy Action Shooting is the resurrection of so many classic Winchesters all chambered in pistol-length cartridges by Uberti. All three of the original Winchesters, Models 1860, 1866, and 1873, have been offered in the original three chamberings as well as .45 Colt and .357 Magnum. And now the Model 1873 is even available in .44 Magnum. The .38 Special can also be found, and two of my favorite easy-shooting PCCs are the replica Model 1866 chambered in .38 Special as well as a very rare .44 Special.

In the period between the two World Wars, El Tigre 1892 .44-40 carbines were produced under a license from Winchester in South America. In the 1950s, these could be purchased for $39.95. I waited 50 years too long and had to pay more than 20 times as much to get an excellent example. The bonus is it outshoots my original Winchester 1892. In the 1980s, I believe, the first examples of the excellent Rossi replicas of the Model 1892 began arriving. These have been offered in .44-40, .44 Magnum, .45 Colt and .357 Magnum. I recently purchased a stainless steel version of the latter and had the barrel cut back to 16 1⁄4″. I added a Lyman Model 66A receiver sight and had the stock refinished to make it a weather-beating match to the stainless steel finish. This could easily be the

Perfect PCC.

About the same time Rossi was bringing forth their replica 1892s, Browning also offered the Model B92 chambered in .357 Magnum and .44 Magnum. These are beautifully fitted and finished PCCs and worth looking for on the used-gun market. Uberti has also offered a long lineup of Replica Model 1892s in several barrel lengths, including those with octagon barrels and chamberings such as .45 Colt and .44 Magnum. Winchester also now offers their Miroku-produced Model 1892 in most chamberings at various times including .38-40. These are also beautifully fitted and finished, perhaps even better examples than the originals.

Currently, Henry Repeating Arms also offers PCCs chambered in .357 Magnum, .44 Magnum and is the only manufacturer to offer a .327 Magnum version. I recently purchased three lever-action .357 Magnum carbines from three different manufacturers. Two of them had very heavy trigger pulls of 7.5–8 lbs., as well as somewhat gritty actions. They were usable as is. However, I had to have both of them smoothed with the trigger pulls reduced to satisfy my levergun-shooting soul. I can do pretty good work with heavy trigger pulls, but it takes a lot more concentration. The Henry .357 Magnum was ready to go right out of the box.