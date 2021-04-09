A while back I wrote up the stainless-steel Rossi R92 lever gun, chambered in 454 Casull. Being so impressed with its good manners, it was purchased. There’s no higher accolade for a gun writer. However, as good as the rifle is, I wanted to customize it, building it to my specifications in a Lever-Scout sort of way, sort of.

Traits I wanted were a dual sighting system that could easily be changed in the field, preferably without tools, while being ultra-reliable. Also, a simple rifle sling would be necessary when both hands were needed for other chores/tasks in the field, but keeping the rifle readily accessible.

The first thing I did was to remove the buckhorn rear sight. As much as I loved the sleek and traditional sight, my eyes have trouble using such sights now. I’m much more comfortable and I shoot better with a good peep sight for a back-up sighting system. I wanted a red dot sight as my primary sight system.