Backstory
All this rather superficial history is intended to provide background for the recently introduced 457 rimfire series. CZ rimfires have a long and storied history, dating to the Brno Model 1 introduced in 1945, followed by the models 2 through 5. Though seldom seen in the U.S. due to trade sanctions, these Brno .22s were very popular worldwide. They still sell quickly on used gun racks in Australia and New Zealand, even after three generations of steady use.
The Brno Model 2 (1954) was also known as the ZKM 452. When importation of Czech-made firearms resumed the 452 was the basis for the rimfire rifle, first offered on the American market in 1995. After CZ-USA assumed distribution many model variations were introduced, including the very popular American Classic. New cartridges such as .17 HMR and .17 Mach 2 were added. The model 453 was virtually identical to the 452 but with a better trigger including a single-set trigger variation.
Barrels of the 452/453 rifles were threaded (or pinned) to fit the receiver. The model 455 (2010) used two large setscrews in the receiver to retain the barrel, making barrel changes by the shooter fast and simple. The setscrews are coned to fit matching recesses in the barrel so when the screws are torqued to factory specifications barrel fit is tight and consistent.
From the Model 1 of 1945 to the 455 of 2010 the rifles earned high praise for workmanship, materials, accuracy, reliability and durability. They also came in for a few criticisms. One was the high bolt lift, irrelevant when iron sights were the norm but leaving little hand clearance when a scope is fitted. Triggers were generally good but even in its best iterations the 452 triggers didn’t quite measure up to the best target models — Anschutz, for example. And yes, that is a very high bar. The most common complaint among American shooters was the manual safety. The CZ safety was pushed forward for safe, backward to fire — the opposite of most popular models sold in America.