Firearms made in the Czech Republic enjoy a reputation for excellent design and high quality construction. The history of the famous manufacturers Brno and CZ (eská Zbrojovka, which translates as “Czech Armory”) is rather convoluted, as is the history of the nation itself, affected by wars both hot and cold. From the late 1940s to the early 1990s importation of firearms with rifled barrels from Soviet bloc nations to the U.S. was difficult, if it could be done at all. For decades, CZ rifles were tremendously popular around the world but virtually unavailable in the U.S.

As the Soviet empire collapsed and nations regained their independence, trade in sporting arms resumed. The big change came when CZ-USA, headquartered in Kansas City, was established in 1998 and began aggressively promoting and marketing CZ firearms.

CZ-USA is run by some very smart people. My impression is many of them are American firearms enthusiasts — or at least they listen to firearms enthusiasts. At any rate, new versions were introduced with features popular with American shooters without changing the basic design, high quality of materials and workmanship.