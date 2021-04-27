Range Evaluation

Overall fit and finish were quite good, but machining marks were visible on the inside of the receiver on the sample rifle. Although the bolt functioned smoothly, it operated with a grating sound due to the machining marks — not like fingernails on a blackboard, but still noticeable.

Factory specifications for the .450 BM are based on a 20" barrel so I used a PACT Professional chronograph — firing a 20-round string — to establish the velocity out of the Ranch Rifle’s 16" tube. I was a bit surprised to find the shorter barrel only lost 15 fps from the factory published specs. Ammo was Hornady 250-grain FTX.

At 100 yards, the bullet is still traveling at 1,856 fps and packing 1,913 foot-pounds of energy. This drops to 1,560 fps and 1,352 foot-pounds at 200 yards, and 1,296 fps and 932 foot-pounds at 300. At 400 yards, the bullet has gone transonic and the drop is over six feet.

I shot the Ranch Rifle for groups from prone using a Harris bipod. I fired five three-round groups and came up with an average group size of 1.36". The smallest group was 0.79" measured center-to-center. With the big .45-caliber holes, it was almost a one-hole group. Not bad at all.