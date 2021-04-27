Ruger American Ranch Rifle

Ruger introduced a rifle chambered for the .450 BM. With Ruger’s expertise in AR-type rifles, they could easily have gone with the platform the cartridge was designed for. Instead they opted to go with a bolt-action rifle from the popular American Series, specifically the American Ranch Rifle. I think it was a good choice.

The American Ranch Rifle is a short, handy rifle, measuring only 36″ from muzzle to buttpad. Due to the large bore size removing more steel, this rifle is slightly lighter than other Ranch Rifles, weighing in at 5.5 lbs.

Also contributing to its light weight is the Ranch Rifle’s synthetic stock. The stock color is close to Flat Dark Earth and has texturing with unique serrations on the forend and pistol grip area. The pistol grip cap is black with a red Ruger logo. The black buttpad is a soft, but not spongy, rubber. Sling studs are located at the front and rear of the stock.

The barrel and action are matte black, though the bolt handle is blued. The one-piece bolt has three heavy lugs and bolt throw is 70 degrees, providing good scope clearance, while dual cocking cams allow the action to be worked effortlessly for the shoulder. The bolt handle is smooth, which equates to fast, efficient manipulation.

The tang-mounted safety is well placed below the bolt and can be used with equal aplomb by either a right- or left-handed shooter. A cocking indicator directly above the safety extends from the bolt when the rifle is cocked.

The rifle has Ruger’s Marksman Adjustable trigger, which is user-adjustable between three and five lbs. The trigger pull on the test rifle broke cleanly and consistently at 3.5 lbs. as measured by a Lyman Electronic Trigger Pull gauge.

The cold-hammer-forged barrel is 16.1″ with a 1:16 twist. The muzzle is threaded (11/16×24) for use with a suppressor or other muzzle device and comes with a cap to protect the threads when a muzzle device is not installed.

Sights are not provided with the Ranch Rifle but it has a factory installed 5″ aluminum Picatinny rail, so the user can mount the optics of his/her choice.

The magazine is made from a tough polymer and a spring-loaded magazine release is incorporated into the front of the mag. The magazine well has a slight bevel to aid in inserting the mag.

Due to the diameter of the cartridge, magazine capacity is three rounds for a total on-board capacity of four rounds. The tip of the cartridge is approximately ½” from the front of the magazine but due to the generous length of the feed lips — 1¾” — the cartridge stays in place until it is guided smoothly onto the feed ramp.