Richard Nixon’s Shotgun

Who Knows?

Nixon’s stance on firearms was confusing. In a conversation recorded May 16, 1972, the president declared his hope for a handgun-free America. “I don’t know why any individual should have a right to have a revolver in his house,” he said. But a year and a half earlier, on December 21, 1970, he accepted a handgun that was a Christmas present from a friend.

This handgun was an ornate, commemorative and cased .45-caliber Colt 1911; a gift given to Nixon from the King. To be clear, I mean the King of Graceland, Elvis Presley, not the King of England. But riddle me this: If Nixon really was anti-gun then, wouldn’t he have swapped that Colt for a pair of blue suede shoes? Methinks he would have …

And then there was the firearm gift Nixon flat refused. Earlier in 1970 — the same year he accepted Elvis’ Colt — he rejected the offer of a shotgun. This wasn’t any ordinary shotgun; it was a commemorative Browning Auto-5 with — get this — serial number 2,000,000. I wonder if Nixon quoted his friend Elvis’ “Return to Sender” when he sent the humpback packing. How in the world does a conversation like that go, anyway?

Question: Mr. President, I’d like to gift you with a shotgun, a Browning A-5 with the serial number of 2,000,000.

Answer: No, thanks, I’ll pass.