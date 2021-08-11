Ruger Does It

Currently one of the most popular PCCs, due to both availability and price point, is the Ruger PC Carbine.

This handy carbine’s 16.1″ barrel has a threaded muzzle for different muzzle devices including flash hiders, compensators and suppressors. The Ruger is available in different models including versions with a full barrel shroud and various stock colors. Mine is a TALO Distributor Exclusive in Flat Brown Earth.

The Ruger PC Carbine is a takedown carbine making it handy to store or transport. Takedown is as simple as locking the bolt back and verifying the rifle is unloaded, pushing a recessed lever, twisting the subassemblies and pulling them apart.

A dead-blow action features a custom tungsten dead blow weight shortening bolt travel and reducing felt recoil and muzzle rise.

A reversible magazine release and reversible charging handle to support left- or right-handed use enables one-handed control manipulation while maintaining a proper firing grip.

In some people’s opinion one of the best features is it uses Ruger SR-series or Security-9 magazines even though the SR-series releases from a notch in the front of the mag and the Security-9 releases from the side. Clever engineers at Ruger.

Ruger recognized the most popular pistols are the GLOCK 9mms so the carbine incudes a magazine well accommodating GLOCK magazines as well. Switching the mag wells can be accomplished easily in less than five minutes. Those engineers were a busy lot.

The suggested retail for the Ruger PC Carbine starts at $649, but I’ve seen them for sale on some websites for as low as $429, so shop around.

Parenthetically, some dealers trying to cash in on the present unavailability of firearms have jacked the price up to around $900. If and when this firearms famine ceases, we’ll remember who they are.

As you can tell by the space I gave to it, the Ruger PC Carbine is currently my favorite, but there are many manufacturers to choose from, including H&K, Wilson Combat, Beretta, CZ, CMMG, PSA and many others.

Shop wise and decide which best suits your personal tastes and budget.

Ruger.com

