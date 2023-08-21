The Other Old West Repeaters

Other Names

Spencer even predated Winchester by a few years. Spencer rifles and carbines were an entirely different ball game from Winchester. They indeed were lever-actuated but whereas all other Winchester rivals held cartridges in tubular magazines beneath barrels, Spencer rifles and carbines were loaded through a tube in the butt plate. Spring pressure pushed the rounds forward through the buttstock and fed them into the chamber as the lever was first lowered and then raised again. However, where Winchesters and other lever guns had their hammers automatically brought to full cock by their levers’ cycle, Spencer hammers had to be manually cocked.

If readers would like to delve deeper into Spencer use in the pioneer days, I strongly recommend a book titled The Cheyenne War: Indian Raids on the Roads to Denver 1864-1869 by Jeff Broome. This book contains numerous accounts of both military and civilian use of Spencers in Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas and Wyoming raids and battles. One standing out in my mind is the time some railroad workers left their Nebraska station armed with Spencer carbines but didn’t bother to load them. Four of the five workers paid with their lives for the mistake and the survivor lost his hair.

Winchester’s repeating rifle rivals came too late for most of the Indian Wars. Marlin marketed their first lever action as the Model 1881. I owned one for several years and used it for the .45-70 black powder shooting in my book Shooting Lever Guns of the Old West. It was a heavy beast of a rifle with a 28″ barrel but it was the first repeater to truly rival the Sharps, Remington and Ballard single shots being used by professional bison hunters — Winchester’s Model 1876 actually did not. It was also offered chambered for the .40-65 round.

What is noteworthy is Marlin beat Winchester in offering these formerly single-shot-only cartridges in a lever-action repeater. Winchester didn’t get a .45-70 caliber rifle out until their Model 1886. Marlin’s lever guns received ammunition through loading gates on the right side of the action, storing it in a tubular magazine under the barrel. Their primary difference in function from Winchester lever guns is the Marlin ejected empty brass also from the actions’ right sides whereas Winchesters tossed their empty cases straight up.

Marlin also started offering pistol-cartridge lever guns with their Model 1889 and again with their Model 1894. Of course .44-40 was the most popular but they also offered .38-40 and .32-20. Here’s an idea I cannot actually document — I think Marlin promoted the double-digit names for the three mentioned rounds. Winchester always caliber stamped their Models 1873 and 1892 as .44 WCF, .38 WCF and .32 WCF while Marlin stamped theirs .44-40, .38-40 and .32-20.