Nuts, Bolts, Scopes & Dopes

MOA World

I have always shot Leupold scopes and loved them. The Beaverton folks make great gear and I can’t even start to remember how many of the gold ringed tubes I have looked through as I fired countless rounds over the last four decades. As I grew older I also grew into the more sophisticated part of the product line and of course as I got older the product line got better, as Leupold’s always have. The Leupold scopes have generally been set to adjust on the minute or some portion of a minute of angle scale or system. In reality the adjustment of a minute of angle is generally considered to equate to one minute or subtends one inch at one hundred yards is actually an approximate number, as a correct minute is a bit more — 1.047″ — but then we fall into the expert mode that I am not in.

My basic definition would be one minute of angle would represent 1″ at 100 yards. As the range incrementally increases the minute of angle grows to subtend or represent an appropriately larger area such as in one minute of angle at 500 yards equates to and

subtends 5″ at 500 yards. At 1,000 yards one minute of angle represents or subtends to 10″. As a brief test then in your mind’s eye a half of minute of angle group that was fired at 600 yards would equate to a group size of 3″.

The gun magazine favorite of “it shoots a quarter minute at 100 yards” then equates to or means the projectiles all being placed inside 1/4″.