Mossberg LRT Rifle

Reach Out For Less

When Mossberg created the Long Range Tactical precision version of its popular Patriot bolt action, it’s unsurprising to find it carries a very reasonable street price of around $900. Mossberg has long been known for affordability — there are reasons the company’s history is told in a book titled More Gun For The Money.

At least 11 million of those reasons are the Model 500, the company’s mainstay for as long as I’ve been paying attention. It’s not just shotguns, though. The last several years have also shown Mossberg to be remarkably adaptive, including a successful handgun introduction and incorporating industry feedback into their product line.

The feedback piece, in and of itself, is not unusual. What is unusual is the degree of responsiveness. Prior to the public debut of the LRT, I attended an invitation-only event at Gunsite Academy near Paulden, Ariz. The class included a broad range of industry pros and we were each issued an early/preproduction LRT in 6.5 PRC, provided with expert instruction in its use, and then asked to give detailed feedback. Factory engineers were present to answer questions and listen directly to suggestions, so the event was one long conversation rather than a group of shooters speaking into the ether as sometimes happens. The final version of the rifle includes the suggested changes.

In addition to 6.5 PRC — reportedly the best-performing caliber Mossberg made at the time of the launch — the LRT comes in 6.5 Creedmoor and the standby .308. This wasn’t by accident: Mossberg chose the 24″ length of the free-floated barrel after consulting with Hornady, which developed both the 6.5 Creedmoor and stouter 6.5 PRC. Supersonic out past 1,300 yards, the PRC runs some 200–300 fps faster than Creedmoor, giving it a significantly flatter trajectory and a serious advantage in long-range shooting.

The LRT’s Patriot action takes AICS-pattern magazines holding 10 rounds of .308 and 6.5 Creed, 7 of the PRC. The mags mount in an over-molded MDT stock with aluminum V-block bedding. Both comb height and length-of-pull are adjustable, the comb with a knurled thumbscrew and length of pull with spacers. Advertised as adjustable between 2 and 7 lbs., my trigger is a crisp 1 lb., 9.5 oz. and you’ll not find me changing it.

Helpfully, each rifle was equipped with the components needed to shoot at distance: a bipod from Magpul, carry sling and a Crimson Trace Hardline 4-16×42 scope featuring MOA adjustment and parallax knob. It also has a second-focal plane reticle, which means the reticle appears the same size no matter the magnification at which the scope is set. Most precision shooters prefer a first focal plane scope but the scope provided was more adequate and will stay on the rifle.