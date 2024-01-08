Marine Corps Colt M45A1 CQBP

In The Beginning …

The origin story of the 1911 should be foundational dogma to anyone clutching this sacred tome. The Moro Rebellion of the Philippine/American War ran from 1899 through 1913. American troops armed with .38-caliber M1892 revolvers had a devil of a time stopping tooled-up fanatical Muslim tribesmen. Considering these guys were often hopped up on drugs and not infrequently tied wet leather thongs around their ’nads that shrank as they dried to keep them focused, this is not surprising. In response, John Moses Browning designed the most effective general-issue combat pistol round in human history along with the manliest handgun in the world to throw it.

The resulting 230-grain FMJ bullet was exactly twice as massive as the comparable European fare. Additionally, while the Lugers, Mausers, Frommers, Gassers, Werders and Steyrs have all come and gone, Browning’s immortal M1911 yet still marches on. There is a good reason for it.

We adopted the big fat bullet because we were restricted to FMJ ammo and the stopping power of 9mm ball has long been suspect. Nowadays, advances in expanding bullet design are said to have reinstituted relevancy in the 9mm Para. However, it follows if better bullets in the 9mm made it bad, those same bullet technologies in the larger, heavier .45ACP should make it even badder.

As for the gun, technology has indeed moved on to a degree. That original M1911 only carried seven rounds in the magazine and the steel frame was heavy. Modern plastic-framed guns can pack more than twice the ammo at about half the weight. However, a combat pistol’s effectiveness is driven by more than raw numbers.

Over the past two centuries, the humble handgun has meant something more than a simple piece of issue equipment. Though I have a near-unhealthy affection for my Woobie, the tattered poncho liner with which I maintained an intimate relationship everywhere from the desert to the arctic and all spaces in between, a soldier’s pistol is yet more than that. That combat handgun is the last line of defense between life and death in a combat zone. If a soldier slaps leather, it is because every other option has already been expended.

The U.S. Marines understand this better than most. In the 1980s when the rest of the U.S. military was neck deep in high-capacity 9mm Beretta M9 pistols, USMC Colonel Robert Young began politicking for a resurrected version of the classic Browning-designed M1911 for his special ops Devil Dogs. The end result was the MEU(SOC) 1911.

The M45 MEU(SOC) stood for Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), and it was a heavily customized amalgam drawn from a variety of suppliers. Nowlin Manufacturing provided the barrels, bushings, mainspring housings and sundry incidentals. Springfield Armory cut the slides. Ed Brown did the recoil spring guides and grip safeties, while Novak produced the sights. Wilson Combat and King’s Gun Works rounded out the Dream Team. The frames were resurrected from old WWII-vintage stock. The end result was ballistic art. However, over time the Marines just wore these guns out. No kidding, some of those frames had round counts exceeding half a million. By July 20, 2012, it was time for a massive rethink.

The end result was the Colt M45A1 CQBP (Close Quarters Battle). Colt’s initial order was for 4,036 pistols with an option for another 8,000. A customized version of Colt’s 1911 Rail Gun, the M45A1 had all the expected bells and whistles along with an accessory rail on the dust cover and a sexy-cool Cerakote Desert Tan finish. Later guns were finished out in a bonded material called Decobond. These optimized Browning guns were issued to Force Recon companies, MARSOC (Marine Special Operations Command) forces, and the Special Reaction SWAT teams under the command of the Provost Marshal’s office.

Four years later, the Marine Corps finally succumbed to the relentless grind of “progress” and began trading in their M45A1 pistols for GLOCK 19s. Along the way, some of the M45A1’s suffered undue finish wear from a zillion draw strokes against Kydex. Colt honored their warranty agreement with the Marines and replaced the guns with new versions. However, at this point the smart kids at Colt realized they had a veritable gold mine sitting in their corporate safes.

These combat-used M45A1 pistols were undeniably sexy cool and Colt now owned them outright. Never before had there been a serious lot of modern GI-issue handguns transferred back to a manufacturer in such a way as to facilitate civilian consumption. Geeks like me went ape over the prospects.