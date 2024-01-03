Keeping Ammo Handy

If you’re not sure when you’ll need it, it’s best to have it handy …

Earlier this year, in June, I went from the Pin Shoot in Michigan (PinShoot.com) to a class in the same state, then another in Indiana, and then to Illinois to spend some time with extended family. It wasn’t until I got home weeks later that I had time to sort out and put away guns and ammo and magazines.

Darn … there were a lot of single stack 1911 mags full of Federal HST 230-grain +P .45 ACP.

Before I reached Illinois, I had downloaded all the 17- to 22-round Springfield XD(m) and 17- to 26-round Springfield Prodigy 9mm magazines and secured them. The state’s current law is 15 rounds max, but out-of-staters traveling to or from matches can (at this writing) have larger capacity so long as they’re empty and under lock and key. I was just glad I didn’t have to go through New York, where even the empty “hi-cap” mags would have been a separate felony per magazine.

For carry on this tour, I was wearing single-stack .45s, mostly all-steel Government Model-size 1911s, legal everywhere I went. When the sciatica kicked in at the right hip, I lightened the load by switching to the Smith & Wesson Shield .45 I had used for the Concealed Carry event at the Pin Shoot: 7+1 of the big +P sluggers in a gun weighing only 21 oz. before the ammo went on board. It resolved the discomfort issue.

I carried one spare mag for the little .45 in a Pitbull pouch on the left hip, another next to the Streamlight Wedge flashlight in the cell phone pocket of my 5.11 pants and was perfectly comfortable. With a double-stack gun I’m happy with one spare magazine, but with a single stack, I want two. I started in police work in the early 1970s, when the standard load-out was a fully-loaded six-shooter and 12 more rounds on the belt. Today the standard remains “loaded duty weapon and two spare magazines” (minimum, some carry more) to protect oneself and the public. I always figured if this was what the justice system had determined I needed to protect the public, it was probably what I needed to protect myself and anyone else I was responsible for — on duty or not.