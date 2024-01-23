Japanese WWII Weapons’ Faults

Catalog Of Handgun Failure

Let’s look at some of these deficiencies. The Type 26 revolver was chambered for a specific 9mm rimmed cartridge with a six-round capacity and was double-action only. That’s no big deal. However, the cylinder locks in place only as the trigger is pulled. When it’s released, the cylinder “free wheels,” meaning it can rotate so the next round up could possibly be a previously fired one. Also, the revolver’s lockplate is hinged and easily opened to reveal the lockwork. This is good for cleaning but makes it easy for curious or untrained fingers to tinker about. By World War II, Type 26 revolvers were relegated to NCOs so perhaps they were not inclined to be as inquisitive about their revolver’s mode of functioning.

Next up are the Type 14 and Type 94 semi-auto pistols. First off, they were chambered for the weak 8mm Nambu cartridge, named after Col. Nambu who designed both pistols. Hardly has there even been a more dangerous handgun issued to a military force. There is a sear bar exposed along the pistol’s left side. If a Type 94 is cocked with a round chambered, even lightly touching the bar will fire it.

The Type 14 was a much better design. Its receiver is a tube with the bolt sliding within. Bill Ruger actually borrowed the idea for his .22 LR Mark I pistols. However, when the Type 14 has fired the last round in its magazine, there is no bolt hold-open device. The magazine follower itself serves the purpose, making the magazine difficult to pull free from the grip and allowing the bolt to slam closed when removed. The pistol must be cycled again when a fresh magazine is inserted. Lastly, Type 14s were issued with a spare firing pin, which could not have inspired confidence about them