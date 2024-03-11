Israeli Defense Industries Galil

Ramparts

In addition to being a prime location for artillery spotters, Beaufort Castle just dripped history. The Palestinians revered the place as a monument to Saladin’s victory over the Crusaders in 1192. The IDF saw it as emblematic of PLO control in southern Lebanon. The stage was set for an epic scrap.

Israeli aircraft and artillery began working on the old castle nearly two years before. However, the citadel’s basalt stone construction soaked up vast amounts of punishment. In the immediate leadup to this attack, the IDF redoubled its efforts to level the place. Israeli A-4 Skyhawks blanketed the site with cluster munitions. One of the strike jets was downed with an SA-7 surface-to-air missile.

The final assault had been planned for daylight with tank support. However, the tanks had either broken down or gotten ensnared in traffic. This put the Golani commandos in position at nightfall and without armor support.

Abelman’s 23-man assault unit under Moshe Kaplinksi hit the castle from the north. The resulting full-bore firefight was followed by some aggressive fire and maneuver. The remnants of the IDF assault force finally arrived at the main concrete bunker guarding the approaches to the castle. A fanatical PLO fighter with a light machinegun poured fire against the attacking Israelis.

Giora Harnik had previously commanded the Golani commandos but had been discharged from the IDF only a week before the operation. He had hurriedly returned to duty when he found out about the mission to attack the castle. Now Harnik crouched behind cover before the fortified PLO position. As he turned to lead the final assault, he caught a burst to the chest and fell dead.

Now enraged, Chaim thumbed the selector on his Galil assault rifle to the middle position, oriented on the enemy fighting position and torqued down on the trigger. The 5.56mm rounds sleeted into the emplacement. As he emptied his 35-round magazine, one of his mates heaved a heavy satchel charge into the machinegun nest. The resulting explosion killed the PLO gunner and neutralized the threat.

It took until daybreak to fully secure the castle and evacuate the wounded. By 0630 the entire facility was in Israeli hands. Five Israelis died in the assault alongside their commander. At least twice that number of Palestinians perished along with another 15 captured. In the aftermath, the Golani commandos rearmed, recovered, and got ready for the next phase of the never-ending conflict in a region forever at war.