IDPA ENHANCED SERVICE REVOLVERS

Distinct Advantage

There were other advantages. The revolver could be held with its barrel on-target during the operation with a “moon gun” because the shooter no longer had to worry about cartridge rims getting caught under the ejector star. With short, “rimless” auto pistol cartridges held together in the moon clip, that was physically impossible.

Since “moon guns” so thoroughly dominated SSR, to allow conventional revolvers to effectively compete, the two types were separated in April ’05. Now only revolvers firing conventional rimmed cartridges can shoot in StockService Revolver class.

So many IDPA shooters bought moon-clip revolvers those guns couldn’t just be banned. Instead, they got their own category: ESR, or Enhanced Service Revolver.

The most-winning revolver has been winning since IDPA began: the Smith & Wesson Model 625 in .45 ACP. Its big cartridge allows a soft reload to make the power floor easily, the equivalent of 9mm ball in power factor. A 230-grain round nose chugging along at a sloth-like 600 fps will do it easily. So will the notoriously soft-shooting .45 target load — the 185-grain Mid-Range Match. However, the roundnose is faster during reloading, and fast reloading was the reason moon guns took over revolver shooting in the first place.

Yes, there are other moon-clip revolvers available. There are 8-shooters in .38 Super and 7- and 8-shooters in .38 Special/.357 Magnum, but in IDPA they can only be loaded with six cartridges at any given time. This would require the shooter to risk a wasted click or two per run, or the shooter would need to take extra time to carefully index the cylinder before closing so an empty chamber didn’t come up. With an electronic timer running the whole time, that’s just not practical.

Five-shot moon-clip 9mms like S&W’s own late, lamented Model 942, the Ruger SP101 or the new little Taurus won’t cut it. IDPA is geared around sixshot sequences and a five-shot gun simply can’t compete effectively.