The word Masada is taken from the Hebrew metsada meaning “fortress.” The fortifications of Masada are perched atop a barren plateau some twelve miles east of Arad. They are epic.

Masada was the brainchild of Herod the Great. He built himself two fortified palaces there between 37 and 31 BC. I can only imagine what it took to hump all those rocks up to the top of that thing.

By AD 73 the occupying Romans had exhausted their patience with the impertinent rebellious Hebrews. They razed the temple and scorched the earth. Some 960 Sicarii rebels subsequently retreated to Masada. This motley group consisted of soldiers, women, and children. They had water, food, weapons and time.

The Roman governor of Judaea, Lucius Flavius Silva, commanded the legion X Fretensis, and he couldn’t allow the Hebrews to prevail. The entire foundation of their empire was dependent upon subservience. Silva’s 8,000 legionaries constructed a series of camps at the base of the mountain the outlines of which can still be seen today.

Over three months, the Romans laboriously constructed a siege ramp to breach the walls. Once they finally entered the fortress they found two women and five children remaining alive out of 960 Hebrews. These Jews chose death over subjugation. This is the spirit of the state-of-the-art Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) Masada pistol.