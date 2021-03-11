The Sum of Its Parts

But the “short 66” offered a few things above and beyond what most previous K-Frame snubbies put on the table: an extra half-inch of barrel for an enhanced sighting radius, easy to acquire adjustable sights, a more concealable round butt, stainless steel construction, and — last but by no means least — a .357 Magnum option. Say what you will about magnum efficiency from a short barrel, we’re still talking here about a significant power increase over the .38 Special. So what about boom, blast and flash? In a word, yes. It’s a factor indeed. Very much so, but that’s the price you’ll pay for more power in an abbreviated package.

Smith & Wesson fanatics are often fixated on “dash-this or dash-that” suffixes for their model number of choice. For the Model 19/Model 66 series, they have an embarrassment of riches from which to choose as the original M66 series alone goes up to dash-8. Each “dash number” indicates mechanical or design changes, often slight, often not so much. The one we’re using here is a 66-1 (1977-1982). It has a pinned barrel, recessed chambers and a hammer-mounted firing pin.

The pinned barrel and recessed chambers would be gone with the 66-2. The hammer mounted firing pin would be gone with the dash-5 advent in 1998. There are other mechanical changes spanning the original production run of the M66 but the three I’ve mentioned are what make the 66-1 desirable to me personally. Not for any hardcore technical reason I could enunciate anyway, but simply for the fact I just think they’re cool.