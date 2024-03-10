SIG For All Seasons

son, we went with the 9mm version. Although the 2022 rates as a “compact” in the SIG size menu, there’s more than enough gun there to tame any 9mm offering out there.

In SA mode, the trigger broke at 5 pounds and was smooth and clean once the considerable slack was taken up. The DA trigger broke at the advertised 10 pounds and was very smooth—one of the more manageable and consistent DA triggers we’ve seen. The DA reach was easy for me (much easier than my old CZ 75) and I don’t have huge hands.

Our particular test sample sported a black Nitron finish, but it can also be had in stainless/black polymer 2-tone or the currently popular Flat Dark Earth. The SP2022, of course, sports the now-obligatory integral light/laser rail. It also comes with a smaller-size alternate grip and a nifty Kydex holster.

Since our sample pistol had to comply with California’s “Approved for Sale” requirements, we were restricted to 10-round magazines (the pistol comes with two). But rest assured, if you reside in friendlier confines, 15 rounders will be available to you (if you opt for the .40 S&W version, you’ll have to settle for 12).

I tried a couple of magazines starting off with DA on the first shot and experienced very little transitioning hassles to the SA pull. If I wanted to take a precise shot at longer distances, of course I’d opt for SA, but at what some folks refer to as “real world” yardage, DA wouldn’t be a handicap. I then tried several magazines full 1-handed, staying double-action all the way by hitting the hammer drop after every shot and doing things what I initially assumed would be “the hard way.” But it turned out to be not so hard after all. Maybe all my time with DA revolvers wasn’t wasted!

The SP2022 was very comfortable to shoot—recoil, even with the more energetic stuff, was negligible. Of course, practically any service-size 9mm (polymer or no) is going to be more controllable than any current compact specimen, but with this one, the difference was fairly negligible.