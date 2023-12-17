The Glock 44

Designers Speak

Jacob Witten had a hand in the G44’s design. “This pistol is southpaw-friendly,” he said, “with an ambidextrous slide stop and a reversible magazine release. Its lightweight hybrid slide — four polymer parts and one of steel — not only makes the gun lively and easy to hold, it’s essential to reliable functioning! Getting the numbers right as regards slide mass and spring tension is crucial in a blow-back mechanism.”

Brian Peterson, with Federal Cartridge, helped oversee testing. “We ran more than 12,000 rounds through this pistol. It cycled reliably with Long Rifle loads at advertised speeds of 1,050 fps to 1,550 fps. Of course, chronographed velocities are much lower from a 4″ pistol barrel than from 16″ to 20″ rifle barrels used to develop ballistics tables.”

GLOCK VP Chad Mathis added: “If memory serves, we tried more than 140 types of ammo. A few subsonic loads left the G44 at a walk and proved impractical. Shooters who install our threaded barrel and a suppressor will bump pressures enough to ensure function farther down the velocity scale.”

Technical Services Manager William Carmichael emphasized the G44’s “G19 feel,” making it an ideal understudy gun. “The grip and mag well are the same size. You can practice loading as with a 9mm. Use the same holster and belt pouches. Have a backstrap adapter on your G19? You can use it on the G44 too — they interchange.” GLOCK provides four adapters with each G44: two with a beavertail top, two without, in sizes enlarging grip circumference by 0.08″ and 0.16″.

The G19 is GLOCK’s best-selling pistol, according to National Sales Manager Bob Radecki. “So we already had a winner in form and function. Our goal was to bring new shooters to the family but also give GLOCK owners a familiar gun to use in practice. The means to the end was a handgun with the looks, feel, controls, reliability and accuracy of the G19 but an appetite for .22 ammo.”

“Like centerfire GLOCKs, the G44 has a hammer-forged Marksman barrel,” added Scott Drobnick, who heads GSSF operations. “Hexagonal rifling gives bullets a 1-in-16 spin.” He pointed out the ghost-hole loaded-chamber indicator just as the Foxhall bus, swiping light rain from its windscreen, arrived to haul us to the range.