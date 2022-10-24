AN AMERICAN CLASSIC

The Smith & Wesson .357 Combat Magnum was one of the most iconic handguns of the 20th Century. Introduced in the mid-1950s, it was conceptualized by Bill Jordan, the famed Border Patrolman who way back when was Field Editor of this magazine. Essentially a .357 Magnum on a .38 frame, Bill went on national television and called it, “The answer to a peace officer’s dream.”

The gun was an instant success, and for decades it was the most popular law enforcement gun in its caliber. At first it was available in Smith & Wesson’s famously handsome blue finish — by far the most popular — or nickel-plated. In the late ’50s, when S&W went to numeric model designations, it was dubbed the Model 19. In 1970 the Combat Magnum got the stainless steel treatment and was known as the Model 66. It became the gun to have in law enforcement circles, and for several years they were almost impossible for private citizens to buy, because the factory’s total production wasn’t enough to fill law enforcement demands.

The first barrel length, and always the most popular, was a nominal 4″ in length. I use the qualifying word because the barrels really measured 37⁄8″. In the late ’70s, panicked by the proposal of much-ballyhooed bans on “Saturday Night Special” handguns, S&W quietly extended the tube to a true 4″. This played havoc with police departments such as the one I served at the time, because most of the holster makers were still building duty scab-bards around dummies of the original “nominally-4″” guns, and when my agency adopted the 4″ Model 66, some of the holsters were 1/8″ too short for the safety strap to fasten properly.