Long-Range Sixguns

Whatever the reason, U.S. Army Scout Matthew Holden had made a serious error resulting in serious trouble. The day had been beautiful and Buck wanted to run, so Matt had allowed himself to get too far ahead of the troop. He must have been several miles forward when he first saw them. That small band of Apache warriors was not only pursuing him, they’d cut off his retreat as they moved in between the lone scout and the troops.

Now it was up to his big buckskin horse and him to outrun his pursuers. Buck had been called on many times to carry Matt to safety; however, the years had taken their toll on both Matt and Buck. Nevertheless, Buck was giving it his all. As Matt looked over a shoulder to see how far back the half dozen or so Apaches were, he felt that first ominous sign.

Buck still had the heart but his body was starting to fail him. Matt knew this as he felt Buck stumble ever so slightly. Even his heart was not enough. There was another stumble and then down he went. Matt was able to leap from the saddle and avoid being pinned.

However, when Buck went down, he fell on the scabbard holding Matt’s old ’66 carbine. It wasn’t Army issue but Matt preferred its repeating and quickshooting capabilities to the issued singleshot Trapdoors. Now he had neither. Perhaps Buck would save him one more time as Matt’s only hope was to use Buck’s fallen body as cover as he tried to keep the Apache warriors at a distance until the troops caught up with him. All he had was his 7.5″ .45 Colt Single Action Army. Could he do it?